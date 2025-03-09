2 frontrunners emerging to sign Daniel Jones in free agency

Danny Dimes will likely be getting another shot in the league next season (albeit as a clipboard-holder).

Diana Russini of ESPN reported on Sunday that there are now two expected leading contenders to sign veteran quarterback Daniel Jones in free agency this offseason. They are the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings.

The former No. 6 overall draft pick Jones, 27, already finished out last season with the Vikings after being released by the New York Giants in November. Though he did not actually appear in a game for Minnesota in 2024 (regular season or playoffs), Jones did notably rise up the Vikings’ depth chart during the year.

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023. Daniel Jones of the Giants on the sidelines in the second half. Photo credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts would presumably make sense for Jones too however. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson is often hurt, and 40-year-old backup Joe Flacco had to make six starts last season for Indianapolis while Richardson was unavailable. With Flacco not under contract for the 2025 season, the Colts may opt to go younger at their second-string QB spot.

The Vikings also currently have an uncertain situation to figure out as well. Sam Darnold, who had a breakout year as Minnesota’s starter last season, is hitting free agency, and 22-year-old backup JJ McCarthy is set to return from injury in the 2025 campaign (after missing all of 2024 with a torn meniscus).

We heard an interesting report earlier this week suggesting that Jones’ decision might end up creating something of a domino effect in the free agent QB market. Jones has been linked to another interesting NFL suitor in recent days as well, but it seems like it has become a two-horse race between the Colts and the Vikings for his talents.