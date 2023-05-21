Ty Johnson accuses Jets of cutting him 1 day after surgery

Former New York Jets running back Ty Johnson made a significant claim about the team that would put them in a very bad light if true.

Johnson was cut by the Jets with a non-football injury designation on April 26 and is currently a free agent. In a video on social media, Johnson claimed that he suffered a torn pec while working out. Team doctors told him he would need surgery, and he underwent a procedure the next day. Days later, the team released him.

Update: RB Ty Johnson, formerly of the #Jets, suffered a Torn Pec injury while working out. He says the team told him to "Fix it" but cut him the next day after he did. "I’ve had some Dark, dark days, man.” "Told them [about the injury]. I told them even before this, I was… pic.twitter.com/r0aqr6pUY1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2023

If true, Johnson’s story is not exactly unique. Players who suffer injuries away from team facilities have little protection against incidents like this. One former Denver Broncos player had that experience a few years back. The Jets will look pretty callous for their actions, but they would likely point out that they did not actually break any rules.

Johnson joined the Jets in 2020 and had been with the team since then. He had 30 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown in 2023 while appearing in all 17 games.