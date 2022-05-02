Tyrann Mathieu reportedly lands with NFC team

Tyrann Mathieu has been deliberately patient throughout the process of making a free agent decision, but the All-Pro safety has finally found a new team.

Mathieu is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. A deal will likely be finalized at some point this week.

The Saints did not address their safety need in the draft and instead intensified their pursuit of Mathieu. The 29-year-old is from New Orleans and still has family there. He said his visit with the Saints last month was more about seeing family than anything. Other NFC teams were been mentioned as more likely suitors for Mathieu, but the Saints obviously stepped up after the draft ended.

Mathieu had 76 tackles, a sack and three interceptions in 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The three-time Pro Bowler will be set up for success under new Saints coach Dennis Allen, who previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator.