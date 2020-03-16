Tyrann Mathieu seemingly critical of Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins trade

The Houston Texans made a truly shocking trade on Monday that floored many within the NFL.

The Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and a series of draft picks. The Texans’ decision to trade a star receiver in Hopkins for an injury-hit running back in Johnson and no first-round picks was perceived as a terrible deal for Houston.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was one of the deal’s harshest critics.

Smfh. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 16, 2020

Hopkins spent time with both the Cardinals and Texans, so he has some familiarity with the people involved in this trade. You can hardly blame him for being shocked — everyone else is, too. Hopkins is a 1,000-yard receiver, and it feels like Houston just gave him away. Even if it doesn’t really impact Mathieu, that’s stunning news.