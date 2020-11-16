Tyrann Mathieu throws shade at Texans

Tyrann Mathieu threw a little shade at the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it had to do with DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins made a spectacular touchdown catch with two seconds left for the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Hopkins is in his first season with Arizona after being surprisingly traded by the Texans.

Like Hopkins, Mathieu was once a Texan (in the 2018 season) before signing with the Chiefs.

Hopkins’ big touchdown catch revived the conversation about the Texans trading away the receiver. Mathieu responded to one such tweet, joking that Houston traded Hopkins because he was not a “cultural fit.”

He had to not be a cultural fit. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2020

That seemed to be a reference to the reason given for the Texans’ firing of Amy Palcic.

Money and contract issues were said to be a big part of the reason why the Texans traded Hopkins. Hopkins also suggested there was something else at play.