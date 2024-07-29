Tyreek Hill receives ultimate honor from Madden video game

Tyreek Hill is part of the Madden 99 club.

EA Sports video game Madden NFL 95 released its player ratings for the wide receiver position on Monday. That’s when it was revealed that Hill was at the top of the list with a 99 rating, just one point ahead of Justin Jefferson, who was rated a 98 by the game.

Hill is the first Miami Dolphins player ever to receive a 99 rating from the game. He received some swag upon learning of the honor.

Best WR in the game @cheetah is surprised with his #99Club Gear! Welcome back to the club 👑 #Madden25 pic.twitter.com/qB9uwpD2Ce — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 29, 2024

Hill reacted to the revelation via social media. He wrote “okay then” on X in response.

Hill is coming off a season where he had 119 catches and a league-high 1,799 yards. He also tied for the league-high with 13 touchdown catches. There were some thoughts that Hill made a bad career choice by leaving Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to join the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. But at least statiscally, the move has paid off.

