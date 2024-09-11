Tyreek Hill makes admission about incident with police

Tyreek Hill spoke on Wednesday about the incident in which he was handcuffed by police during a traffic stop, and the Miami Dolphins star expressed some regret over the way he handled the situation.

Hill was asked by a reporter if he has thought about how he could have done things differently after he was pulled over for speeding while driving to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He said he has had conversations with family members who are police officers and come to the conclusion that he “could have been better.”

“My whole life is all about accountability, like how can I get better? Right now, I have family members who are cops. We’ve had conversations. Yes, I will say I could have been better,” Hill admitted. “I could have let down my window in that instant. The thing about me is, man, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras out, phones on you in that moment. But, at the end of the day, I’m human. I gotta follow rules. I gotta do what everyone else would do.”

Hill added that he does not feel his behavior gave the officers the right to pull him out of the car and handcuff him on the ground.

“Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and, you know, do things a bit differently.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill admits he wishes he would have handled himself differently in the car when the officers approached. pic.twitter.com/PelOm1PunN — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 11, 2024

Hill was also animated in calling for one of the officers involved in the incident to lose his job.

Tyreek Hill calls for the dismissal of the Miami-Dade officer who handled his detainment — as only Hill can. pic.twitter.com/mIkcHRAvhi — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 11, 2024

Hill was cited for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt after an officer estimated that Hill was driving 60 mph in a 40-mph zone. When the officer approached Hill, the Pro Bowl wideout handed over his license and then rolled up the window of his luxury sports car, which was tinted. The officer then knocked on Hill’s window multiple times and asked him not to roll it up all the way. Hill ordered the officer not to knock on his window before telling the officer to, “Give me my ticket so I can go, bro.”

The incident escalated from there, with another officer coming over and pulling Hill out of the car. Hill was handcuffed after refusing to comply with the initial orders. You can see the body camera footage here.

One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave as the Miami-Dade Police Department investigates.