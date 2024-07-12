Tyreek Hill confirmed as father of child in latest paternity test

Tyreek Hill has been confirmed as the father of a young girl born last year, according to the results of a paternity test.

The Daily Mail published a story on Thursday saying that a Broward County judge this week ruled Hill as the father of the girl. Hill never denied paternity. Rather, he was contesting the state where the mother had filed the suit.

The two ended up agreeing on financial terms for what Hill would provide to the mother.

Hill famously had three children born to three different women from Feb. 2023-May 2023. This child is the one who was born in May.

In addition to fathering three children during that brief span last year, Hill’s wife is expecting their first child.

Hill is confirmed to have at least seven children by four different women, plus one on the way with his wife. There have also been rumors that he has 10 children — something he didn’t deny when the subject was posed to him in an April interview.

“It don’t matter how many kids I have. A lot of people won’t be able to say Tyreek don’t take care of his kids though,” Hill said in April.

NEWS: #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill appears to have confirmed that he has TEN CHILDREN in a recent interview. Hill is 30-years-old and had 4 children in the past year, @MailOnline reports. pic.twitter.com/Kept9zs5NQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 25, 2024

The 30-year-old receiver led the NFL with 1,799 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He is playing out a 4-year, $120 million contract he signed in 2022.