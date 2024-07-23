Tyreek Hill had unexpected message for agent about contract talks

Tyreek Hill has indicated that he wants a new contract from the Miami Dolphins, but it does not sound like the star wide receiver is going to force the issue too much.

Hill was the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL last year with his $30 million salary, but the market has been reset with some massive extensions this offseason. He said earlier this month that he has taken note of what some of his peers got and confirmed that he would also like a new deal.

On Tuesday, Hill told reporters he is letting his agent Drew Rosenhaus handle the negotiations with the Dolphins. He also shared a somewhat surprising message he had for Rosenhaus, which was for the agent to make sure Hill does not get traded.

“I don’t know. To be honest, I have no idea. Obviously, I let Drew and the team handle that situation,” Hill said. “The only thing I told Drew was, like, ‘Do not get me traded, bro. Last time you did this, you got me traded.’ That’s been my only thing. I want to stay here in Miami, man.”

Hill admitted last year that he never wanted to leave the Kansas City Chiefs. He said Rosenhaus was “trying to bait KC into giving me a contract,” which led to Hill being traded. Hill said he and Rosenhaus have a great relationship and that he trusts the agent, but it sounds like the 30-year-old wants Rosenhaus to use a different strategy while negotiating with Miami.

Justin Jefferson is now the highest-paid receiver in football with an average annual salary of $35 million. AJ Brown also makes more than Hill at $32 million per year, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is about on par with hill at $30 million.

Hill had 119 catches and over 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins. You can understand why Rosenhaus has hinted that Hill wants a new contract, but Tyreek wants to make sure the talks remain positive.