Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane have hilarious rivalry over their speed

The Miami Dolphins have some of the fastest players in the NFL, and it has made for some ridiculous moments on offense so far in 2023. Among the leaders are wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De’Von Achane, who are now locked in a friendly rivalry over who is faster.

Hill and Achane had a friendly back-and-forth after Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Achane, who had a 76-yard touchdown run in the win, taunted Hill for getting run down by a Giants defender on what turned out to be a 64-yard reception. Achane taunted Hill by calling him “slow,” while Hill defended himself by saying he was getting tired and the defender had a clearer angle on him.

Tyreek Hill said he got caught because Giants defender had the angle & he got tired. Hill said De’Von Achane just had a straight line with no Giants defender angles on his TD. Hill vs. Achane for NFL’s fastest man will be a fun year-long battle. The biggest winner? Dolphins https://t.co/aN66FWzh3d — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 8, 2023

For what it’s worth, Hill has edged Achane on the fastest top speed of the season so far, at least according to NextGen Stats.

The top 7 fastest ball-carrier speeds registered in the NFL this yr: 1) Tyreek Hill (MIA) – 22.01

2) De'Von Achane (MIA) – 21.93

3) De'Von Achane (MIA) – 21.76

4) Tyreek Hill (MIA) – 21.66

5) Raheem Mostert (MIA) – 21.62

6) Tyreek Hill (MIA) – 21.52

7) De'Von Achane (MIA) – 21.5 — Brett Brecheisen (@bbrech) October 8, 2023

Hill has long been known for being the fastest man in the NFL, but Achane is giving him a run for his money. Both of them being on the same team is pretty much unfair, and even their coach is getting in on the act these days.