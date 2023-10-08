 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane have hilarious rivalry over their speed

October 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have some of the fastest players in the NFL, and it has made for some ridiculous moments on offense so far in 2023. Among the leaders are wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De’Von Achane, who are now locked in a friendly rivalry over who is faster.

Hill and Achane had a friendly back-and-forth after Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Achane, who had a 76-yard touchdown run in the win, taunted Hill for getting run down by a Giants defender on what turned out to be a 64-yard reception. Achane taunted Hill by calling him “slow,” while Hill defended himself by saying he was getting tired and the defender had a clearer angle on him.

For what it’s worth, Hill has edged Achane on the fastest top speed of the season so far, at least according to NextGen Stats.

Hill has long been known for being the fastest man in the NFL, but Achane is giving him a run for his money. Both of them being on the same team is pretty much unfair, and even their coach is getting in on the act these days.

