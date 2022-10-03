Tyreek Hill says there is 1 reason he chose Dolphins over Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs allowed Tyreek Hill to chose whether he wanted to be traded to the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets, and the star wide receiver says there was one key factor that helped him determine where he wanted to play.

With the Dolphins preparing to face the Jets in Week 5, a reporter asked Hill on Monday how close he was to joining the Jets six months ago. He cited one reason for choosing the Dolphins — taxes.

With Jets looming on schedule Sunday, Tyreek Hill is asked how close he was to joining the Jets this past offseason (via a trade): "It was very close to happening. Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown up decision." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 3, 2022

Florida has no state income tax. Jets players usually live in either New York or New Jersey, and Hill would have had to pay more than 10 percent in state income tax in either state.

Hill obviously has plenty of money, but he would have taken home a lot less if he were traded to the Jets. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins immediately after the trade. If he signed a similar deal with the Jets, he would have owed roughly $12 million in state taxes. In Florida, Hill only has to pay federal income tax.

Of course, Hill gave a much different reason for choosing the Dolphins over the Jets during the offseason. Perhaps he wanted to change the narrative heading into his first game against Gang Green.