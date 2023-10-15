Tyreek Hill likely to be fined for impressive TD celebration

Tyreek Hill has been fined multiple times by the NFL this season, and the Miami Dolphins star likely has another one coming this week.

Hill was flagged for taunting after he caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa late in the first half of Miami’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The penalty was called because Hill used a prop.

Following the score, Hill grabbed a cell phone from a staffer who was recording content near the end zone and did a back flip while taking a selfie video. You can see the celebration below:

Tyreek Hill with another TD — and probably yet another fine incoming for borrowing a phone for his selfie-flip celebration. pic.twitter.com/6iE327xRPO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

The POV version of the celebration was posted to the NFL UK’s social media account within minutes. It was quickly deleted, but you can see it below:

Obviously, someone with the NFL ordered that the video be taken down. It would be a bad look for one of the league’s official accounts to promote the clip after Hill was penalized for the stunt.

Hill was fined $10,927 last week for taunting. That fine stemmed from him throwing up the peace sign as he scampered into the end zone against the New York Giants.