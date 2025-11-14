Tyreek Hill gets fans buzzing with change to his Instagram bio

Tyreek Hill will not play again this season after he suffered a serious knee injury in Week 4, but he remains under contract with the Miami Dolphins through 2026. You would not know that by looking at his social media profiles.

Hill has updated his Instagram bio to say that he is “unemployed.” Fans noticed on Friday that Hill had made the change.

There are also no references to the Dolphins in Hill’s bio on X.

📲 Tyreek Hill has changed his Instagram bio to “Unemployed”. #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/87fRPzcvul — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 14, 2025

Hill is signed through next season, but he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. He is facing a long and difficult road to recovery after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee and may not be ready for Week 1 in 2026. Hill admitted last month that he has thought about retiring.

Hill is known for cryptic social media activity and seems to love the attention he receives from it. The 31-year-old has also been open about his frustrations with the Dolphins, who are widely expected to part ways with Hill even if he does want to play next season.

In four games this season, Hill caught 21 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown. He played through a wrist injury for much of 2024 and had a down year by his own lofty standards with 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns.

There are legitimate questions about how effective Hill will be should he decide to play in 2026. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection had already been showing signs of slowing down. As for whether Hill is actually unemployed at the moment, that seems unlikely.