Tyreek Hill sends strong message about Tua Tagovailoa contract situation

Tua Tagovailoa has been seeking a contract extension from the Miami Dolphins, and it goes without saying that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes his quarterback deserves it.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Friday, Hill sent a strong message about Tagovailoa’s contract situation. The eight-time Pro Bowl receiver said he cannot understand people who say Tagovailoa does not deserve to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

“For people to like sit here and try to discredit Tua and say he’s not deserving of a contract is wild to me,” Hill said, as transcribed by Christian Gonzales of NFL.com. “A lot of guys on the team understand his value and understand that we need him. We need his leadership, we need the mindset that he brings into each and every week. It’s there. It’s like Terminator almost, man. I feel like he should be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.”

Hill also hit back at the narrative that Tagovailoa has only enjoyed success because the former Alabama star plays in a great offensive system under Mike McDaniel and has excellent playmakers around him. Hill said Tagovailoa still has to “get those playmakers the ball” and stand in the pocket making throws with defenders crashing down on him.

The market for a top quarterback has very clearly been set this offseason. Jared Goff signed a 4-year, $211 million extension with the Detroit Lions in May. His $53 million average annual salary briefly made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL behind Joe Burrow, but Trevor Lawrence took that spot last month. The 5-year, $275 million deal Lawrence signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars has an average annual value of $55 million, which is the same as Burrow’s contract.

Tagovailoa has openly indicated that he is seeking a similar contract. A previous report claimed the Dolphins are not willing to go that high, though the two sides seem to still be working on it.