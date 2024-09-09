Tyreek Hill police incident led to hilarious Scottie Scheffler-themed memes

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Scottie Scheffler now share more in common than they ever could have imagined, and fans have had a great time turning that into a meme.

Hill was pulled over for a traffic violation during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a police officer during the stop, which led to the wide receiver being handcuffed on the ground. You can see a video here.

The incident immediately reminded everyone of what happened with Scheffler back in May, when the World No. 1 golfer was arrested just outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Scheffler was stopped by police, arrested and charged in an incident that authorities later admitted was a misunderstanding.

The similarities between the two situations led to some hilarious memes on Sunday:

Tyreek Hill when he bumps into Scottie Scheffler in jail. pic.twitter.com/nL8Fk6Tf8j — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 8, 2024

Scottie Scheffler and Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/AwLtkYE4zY — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) September 8, 2024

Tyreek got some of that Scottie Scheffler in him. Deal with the cops then go do your thingpic.twitter.com/HvTUEfN8JG — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 8, 2024

Scotty Scheffler after watching the Tyreek Hill footage pic.twitter.com/FSTX2wQaIR — Notorious N.I.C. (@the7maxims) September 8, 2024

Scottie Scheffler and Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/LBxwaIr5AB — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 8, 2024

Scottie Scheffler at Tyreek right now…. pic.twitter.com/1jUnGzlUnT — The Milly Goats Podcast (@MillyGoats) September 8, 2024

Scheffler shot a five-under 66 hours after his arrest, which took place before the second round of the PGA Championship. He wound up finishing tied for 8th at 13-under. Not long after he was handcuffed on the ground, Hill caught 7 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill even broke out a custom handcuff celebration after scoring on Sunday. Scheffler didn’t do anything like that after his big PGA Tour wins this year, but perhaps he will take a page from Hill’s book at some point down the road.