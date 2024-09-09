 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill police incident led to hilarious Scottie Scheffler-themed memes

September 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Scottie Scheffler now share more in common than they ever could have imagined, and fans have had a great time turning that into a meme.

Hill was pulled over for a traffic violation during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a police officer during the stop, which led to the wide receiver being handcuffed on the ground. You can see a video here.

The incident immediately reminded everyone of what happened with Scheffler back in May, when the World No. 1 golfer was arrested just outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. Scheffler was stopped by police, arrested and charged in an incident that authorities later admitted was a misunderstanding.

The similarities between the two situations led to some hilarious memes on Sunday:

Scheffler shot a five-under 66 hours after his arrest, which took place before the second round of the PGA Championship. He wound up finishing tied for 8th at 13-under. Not long after he was handcuffed on the ground, Hill caught 7 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill even broke out a custom handcuff celebration after scoring on Sunday. Scheffler didn’t do anything like that after his big PGA Tour wins this year, but perhaps he will take a page from Hill’s book at some point down the road.

Scottie SchefflerTyreek Hill
