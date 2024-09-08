Tyreek Hill did handcuffs celebration after scoring 80-yard TD

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made one of his signature explosive plays on Sunday, and he broke out a new celebration that many people saw coming.

Hill caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of the Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. After showcasing his blazing speed by torching the defense, Hill celebrated the score by placing his hands behind his back as though he had been handcuffed.

You can see the start of the celebration at the end of the clip:

The full celebration can be seen if you focus on Hill in this video that was taken by a fan:

Tyreek Hill just threw a big FU to Miami PD with that TD celebration! Let’s F’N GO! FREE TYREEK! #GoFins #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Ej1QgISieZ — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) September 8, 2024

Hill was pulled over for a traffic violation during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a police officer during the stop, which led to the wide receiver being handcuffed on the ground. You can see a video here.

The Miami-Dade Police Department issued a statement saying the Hill incident is under review. Judging by his play and ensuing celebration, it is safe to say Hill is not all that distraught about it.