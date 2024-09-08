Video shows Tyreek Hill face down in handcuffs during traffic stop

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was placed in handcuffs on his way to the team’s season-opening game on Sunday, and there were several videos of the incident that circulated on social media.

Hill was reportedly pulled over just outside of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., where the Dolphins were getting set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The 30-year-old got into a verbal altercation with an officer during the traffic stop and was handcuffed.

One video that was taken by a passerby showed Hill facedown on the pavement being handcuffed with several officers around him:

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

Another clip that went viral showed Hill handcuffed and being escorted to the side of the road:

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was interviewed by ESPN shortly after the incident. Rosenhaus said his read on the situation was that it was “completely unnecessary” for Hill to be placed in handcuffs.

Live on Sunday NFL Countdown: @JeffDarlington interviewed @DrewJRosenhaus, Tyreek Hill's agent, regarding the incident involving the @MiamiDolphins WR prior to today's game pic.twitter.com/Ng3lTPtByx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 8, 2024

Hill still made it to the stadium on time, and his status for Miami’s game against Jacksonville was not impacted.

The situation involving Hill immediately reminded people of when another star athlete was arrested earlier this year.