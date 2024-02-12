Tyreek Hill shares his reaction to Chiefs winning another Super Bowl without him

Tyreek Hill had to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls after trading him, but it doesn’t sound like he has any harsh feelings whatsoever.

The Miami Dolphins receiver shared his reaction to X on Sunday after the Chiefs, his ex-team, beat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.

“My brothers win it again proud of them boys,” Hill wrote. “Even more motivation for us in Miami.”

My brothers win it again proud of them boys , even more motivation for us in Miami ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

The six-time All-Pro Hill also showed love to former teammate Mecole Hardman (who caught the game-winning TD) as well as to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Yeah mecole I love it brother — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

Coach Reid & 15 different been saying it all year — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

Hill was a homegrown Chief who was drafted by the team in 2016 and spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City. He developed into an elite NFL receiver while there and won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs in the 2019 season. But in the midst of Hill seeking a bigger contract, Kansas City traded him to Miami before the 2022 campaign, and Hill then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins.

Since trading Hill, the Chiefs have won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies with Mahomes relying more heavily on incumbents like Hardman, Travis Kelce, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as well as newcomers such as Justin Watson and Rashee Rice. Meanwhile, Hill became the highest-paid wide receiver in the league and really seems to be enjoying life in Miami. It is probably safe to say that both sides have done pretty well since the split.