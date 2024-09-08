Miami police issue statement addressing Tyreek Hill incident

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was handcuffed during a tense incident not long before his team’s first game of the season on Sunday, and police have issued a statement addressing the incident.

Hill was roughly a block from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation. He reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a police officer during the stop, which led to the wide receiver being handcuffed on the ground. You can see a video here.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has since released a statement addressing the incident. Director Stephanie V. Daniels said an “immediate review” has been requested.

“We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers,” Daniels said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in an interview with ESPN on Sunday that he believes it was “completely unnecessary” for Hill to be handcuffed. Rosenhaus added that he would push for an investigation into the matter.

Despite being in handcuffs just hours before kickoff, Hill still played against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made a huge impact, too, catching an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second half.