Officer involved in Tyreek Hill handcuff incident already placed on leave

A police officer who was involved in the incident on Sunday morning that led to Tyreek Hill being handcuffed has been placed on administrative leave.

Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie V. Daniels revealed in a statement on Sunday afternoon that one of the officers who was present at Hill’s traffic stop has been placed on leave.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter,” Daniels wrote. “One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted.

“I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Hill was pulled over for a traffic violation during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning. He reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a police officer during the stop, which led to the wide receiver being handcuffed on the ground. You can see a video here.

Though he was handcuffed just hours before kickoff, Hill still played in the Dolphins’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and made a huge impact. He finished with 7 catches for 130 yards, including a key 80-yard touchdown reception in the second half of Miami’s 20-17 win. Hill made reference to the pregame incident with his celebration after scoring.