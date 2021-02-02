Tyreek Hill responds to Scotty Miller’s footrace challenge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller thinks he could best Tyreek Hill in a footrace. Hill isn’t really bothered by the take, but he’d like to put it to the test.

On Monday, Hill said he thought Miller had the right to say what he did, adding that it demonstrates confidence. Hill wouldn’t take the bait when asked if he thought he’d beat Miller, but he did offer a teaser.

“Maybe we can do something during halftime,” Hill said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.

That obviously won’t be happening, but it’s a fun thought. Hill certainly has no aversion to racing people, either.

Miller should probably be careful what he says. Hill has shown off some incredible wheels before, and would not be easy to beat.