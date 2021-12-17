Uchenna Nwosu makes one of the best interceptions you will ever see

Uchenna Nwosu made one of the nicest interceptions you will see.

The Los Angeles Chargers were leading the Kansas City Chiefs 14-13 in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game. They had a 3rd-and-goal from the KC 1, but they lost a fumble.

That would have been a terrible break, if not for Nwosu. Three plays later, Nwosu made an incredible interception to get the ball back.

Take a look.

There are several things about the interception that were amazing. First, it required some great mental awareness from Nwosu, who realized a screen pass was coming and stopped pursuing Patrick Mahomes. Then not only did he display great leaping ability, but he also showed impressive hands and concentration by tipping the ball to himself and hanging on.

The Chargers cashed in with a touchdown from Austin Ekeler to extend their lead to 21-13. But they gave it back on the following possession.

Still, nothing takes away from what a play that was by Nwosu.