Underrated tight end cashes in on $48 million contract

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts inked a new contract extension on Tuesday. Now, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is cashing in with a new deal.

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Jaguars and Strange agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $48 million, and $25 million is guaranteed for the underrated tight end.

The #Jaguars and standout TE Brenton Strange have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $48 million, with $25 million guaranteed, per his agents Jim Ivler, JR Roggio, and Jon Perzley of @SPORTSTARSNYC. pic.twitter.com/SdU0ud7KR1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 24, 2026

The Jaguars selected Strange in the second round at No. 61 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

As a rookie, Strange had just five receptions in 14 games, and he had 40 catches in 17 regular-season games in his second season.

This past season, Strange became a more popular target as he had 46 receptions for 540 yards and 3 touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Strange’s impact goes “well beyond the box score,” which helped the Jaguars feel comfortable about paying him big money.

I’ve spoken to people with the #Jaguars about Brenton Strange’s impact, and I’ve heard plenty about how much they missed him in the offense during the 5 games he was out last year, 3 of which they lost.



Still just 25 years old, his impact on the offense goes well beyond the box… https://t.co/wZEywgJOjz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 24, 2026

That was also evident in Week 1 of the 2025 season as Strange had a massive block against the Carolina Panthers .

Pitts’ extension with the Falcons was for three years and $54 million. Strange is now the fourth-highest-paid tight end by average annual value in the NFL, with George Kittle , Trey McBride and Pitts holding the top three spots.