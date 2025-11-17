Unexpected QB sets NFL record for most completions in a single game

A backup quarterback made NFL history Sunday with a clinical performance that set a new single-game completion record.

Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett had the greenest of green lights in his team’s Week 11 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The 10-year veteran threw for 452 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Niners.

Brissett completed a stunning 47 passes on 57 attempts in the contest, which broke the record for the most completions by an NFL QB in a single game. He surpassed Jared Goff (2019) and Drew Bledsoe (1994), who shared the previous record set at 45.

Brissett accomplished the feat despite star Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. not being in the lineup due to injury. Brissett’s offensive numbers to wideout Michael Wilson alone (15 catches for 185 yards) nearly matched 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s entire offensive output (19/26 for 200 yards).

With opening-day starter Kyler Murray remaining sidelined due to injury, there have been serious whispers about Brissett potentially taking over as the Cardinals’ permanent QB1.

However, Brissett’s record-breaking performance on Sunday was not enough to score Arizona a victory. San Francisco used a balanced attack to cruise to a 41-22 win.