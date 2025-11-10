Rival executive has brutal quote about Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s days with the Arizona Cardinals are likely numbered, but it is not clear where his next landing spot may be.

The former No. 1 overall pick has effectively been benched by Arizona, with backup Jacoby Brissett outperforming him while Murray has been sidelined by injury. Mike Sando of The Athletic surveyed anonymous executives about where Murray might wind up next, and there was little consensus.

One executive wondered if Murray would be willing to accept a backup role, while another coach expressed concern about the quarterback’s fits in some other offenses. One anonymous executive, however, had the most savage comment of all.

“He can go try baseball,” the executive said.

Murray initially planned to go pro in baseball before his 2018 Heisman Trophy-winning season at Oklahoma made him the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. The Oakland Athletics selected him 10th overall in the MLB Draft in 2018, but because of his NFL career, he never actually played for the team.

The Athletics still own Murray’s rights as a baseball player in the unlikely event that he decided to try and switch sports again. He turns 29 in August and has not played in seven years, so that would probably be a longshot even if he wanted to do it.

There are a few teams that would likely have at least some interest in Murray if the Cardinals decided to move on. His fully-guaranteed 2026 salary of $36.8 million would likely make a trade difficult, however.