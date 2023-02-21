UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies at 20

A UNLV football player died unexpectedly in Las Vegas on Monday.

UNLV shared the tragic news that 20-year-old defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died. New head coach Barry Odom said the school and program are “devastated.”

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” Odom said in a statement. “While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”

While no cause of death was given, UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield described Keller’s death as a “sudden and tragic loss.”

Keeler, who is from Chicago, transferred to UNLV from Rutgers ahead of last season. He appeared in seven games as a redshirt freshman and recorded eight total tackles.