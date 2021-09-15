No, the Urban Meyer Jaguars heart rumor is not true

Immediately after USC fired Clay Helton as their head football coach on Monday, rumors surrounding Urban Meyer began to swirl. Meyer was previously tied to rumors for the job even when Helton was the coach, so once Helton was fired, the rumors fired back up.

Meyer is in his first NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his team’s bad Week 1 loss already got people talking.

Would Meyer find a way back to college? Would he ditch the Jaguars during his first season to go to So Cal?

A tweet like this one certainly kicked rumors further into gear.

Sources: Urban Meyer considering resigning as head coach of Jaguars, saying his “heart’s just not in it” — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 13, 2021

Meyer deciding that his heart wasn’t into it with the NFL didn’t sound too far-fetched, which led the tweet to go viral. Of course, the account that tweeted it was just messing around. They later confirmed that for the uninformed by sharing a photo of the tweet with a “trolling” and “misleading” warning placed on the message.

So, no, Meyer hasn’t become disenchanted with the NFL after just one game. He may have some adjustments to make and some negative press to fight, but it doesn’t seem like Meyer is going anywhere anytime soon.