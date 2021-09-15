Urban Meyer, Jaguars break courtesy tradition for Broncos media

Urban Meyer declined to participate in a media-friendly tradition, and that has some reporters in Denver upset.

Many head coaches will participate in a conference call with the media members who cover their upcoming opponent’s football team. It’s a nice courtesy that allows those reporters a chance to ask some questions and create more content for fans ahead of the week’s game.

The conference call tradition used to be a requirement, but the NFL made it non-mandatory this season. This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars declined to make Meyer available to Broncos reporters ahead of the Week 2 game between the teams.

#Jaguars declining to make Urban available to esteemed #Broncos media this week via conference call. ( Wonder if that's when he'll be visiting with USC!! #kiddingbutonlyalittle ) — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) September 14, 2021

Amy Palcic, the former longtime Texans public relations staffer who was the subject of outcry when the Texans let her go, is now with the Jaguars. She says it was her decision to decline the request.

It was 100% my call, @mikeklis @ryanohalloran. Rip me. Majority of teams don’t do these anymore. I understand we are living in a world where people have to be outraged about something. — Amy Palcic (@amypalcic) September 14, 2021

Broncos reporters were not happy with the decision. A longtime Broncos reporter called the decision a “disgrace.”

This is a disgrace. Toughen up, Urban. This is the NFL. #9sports https://t.co/A8ENSXwV5q — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 14, 2021

The Denver Post’s sports editor called it a “bush” league move.

Bush move by Urban Meyer and Jags not to have their coach on conference call with Denver media; but it's up to NFL to require such interaction so equally bush on its part — Scott Monserud (@monserud) September 14, 2021

How hard is it for a coach to take 10-15 minutes to visit with some opposing media ahead of a game and answer some questions? Talking with the media is part of the process that feeds the NFL machine. The Jags and Meyer should know better.

Maybe they just didn’t want a certain subject to come up.