Here’s how much money Urban Meyer reportedly wants to coach Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone on Monday, and it is hardly a secret that Urban Meyer is at the top of their wish list. There have been reports that Meyer is open to making the jump to the NFL, but apparently interested teams have to be willing to write a massive check.

Meyer is looking for a salary of $12 million per year to coach the Jaguars, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports.

That sounds incredibly steep for someone with no NFL coaching experience, but Florio notes that the Carolina Panthers are paying Matt Rhule $9 million per year. Rhule’s only NFL coaching experience came when he spent a season as the New York Giants’ assistant offensive line coach in 2012. His collegiate resume obviously doesn’t compare to Meyer’s, so you’d expect Meyer to get more.

A $12 million salary would make Meyer one of the highest-paid — if not the highest-paid — coaches in the NFL.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is desperate to build a winning franchise. If Meyer doesn’t end up in Jacksonville, we highly doubt it will be because of money.

While Meyer has already turned away interest from several top college programs, all signs point to him being more open than ever to coaching in the NFL. One report even claimed he is operating as though he will be the next coach of the Jags.