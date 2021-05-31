Urban Meyer sends funny tweet about his AEW guest appearance

Urban Meyer will soon coach his first ever game in the NFL, but he experienced another first on Sunday night when he was written into the script of a wrestling pay-per-view event. Meyer seemed to enjoy it.

Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong appeared on All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing” event, which took place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. AEW is owned by the Khan family and operated by Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan. Meyer tweeted about the experience on Monday morning.

The more you can do — I think that is the saying us coaches use. We had a good laugh watching this scene play back. #StadiumStampede pic.twitter.com/1wu9v9e2X7 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 31, 2021

Meyer’s cameo came when Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman made their way into the coach’s office during their Stadium Stampede match. Meyer and Strong gave Jericho an assist in pounding his opponent. Urb was kind enough to loan out his laptop so Jericho could beat MJF with it. You can see the video here.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the guest appearance is that Meyer even agreed to use a curse word. Jericho told the media after the event that he appreciated Meyer being such a good sport.

Many people thought we would never see Meyer as an NFL head coach. Even more could never have imagined him taking part in a wrestling PPV event, but here we are.