Video: Urban Meyer, Charlie Strong were involved in wrestling PPV event

Urban Meyer has his hands full these days preparing for his first ever season as an NFL head coach, but the new leader of the Jacksonville Jaguars took some time out of his busy schedule on Sunday to get involved in a wrestling pay-per-view event.

Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong made an appearance at All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing,” which took place at TIAA Bank Field. Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman made their way into Meyer’s office during their Stadium Stampede match, and Meyer and Strong gave Jericho an assist in pounding his opponent.

Meyer was even kind enough to loan out his laptop so Jericho could beat MJF with it. Here’s the video:

AEW is owned by the Khan family, who also own the Jaguars.

Meyer ended the scene by saying “holy s—,” which is out of character for the longtime coach. Jericho said after the event that he appreciated Meyer being such a good sport.

“He was super awesome,” Jericho said, via Joseph Straszewski of the New York Post. “And the best part was when we said, ‘Do you mind saying holy s—?’ And I thought he’d say no, he was like, ‘Yeah I’ll say it.’ I was like that’s great. … Like a great action move there’s a little levity. The Urban Meyer scene was great. We played it straight so it’s not ha-ha slap-stick comedy, and he was one of the highlights for sure. It was a lot of fun.”

Meyer has some tough decisions to make before the start of the season, so he probably appreciated the comic relief. It’s only a matter of time before the Khan family convinces him to step into the ring.