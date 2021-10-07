Shelley Meyer leaving Twitter following Urban controversy

Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley has long been active on social media with supporting her husband and his teams, but she may be done with all that.

Shelley announced on Thursday that she will no longer be using Twitter due to the “hate, vitrol, slander, (and) trash” that she has been experiencing. She thanked her friends and followers for their support and also appeared to make reference to all the drama surrounding her husband.

“We all make mistakes — we are all sinners,” Shelley wrote. “If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.”

You can see the full post and statement below:

THANK YOU friends, followers, fans, supporters for all your love, fun, laughs over the years. God Bless🙏🏻 and God bless America 🇺🇸Peace out ✌️🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🥰😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fToARSc0ci — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) October 7, 2021

Shelley initially defended Urban after a video went viral that showed a young woman rubbing up against the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at a bar. However, she did not publicly comment after another angle of the interaction appeared to show Urban getting handsy with the woman.

Urban and Shelley have been married for 37 years. The coach answered a question about his marriage while addressing the media and apologizing on Wednesday.