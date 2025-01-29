U.S. women’s soccer star Sophia Smith marries NFL player boyfriend

Another member of the “Triple Espresso” is now officially married.

United States women’s soccer forward Sophia Smith announced in a joint post on Instagram this week that she has gotten married to her NFL player boyfriend — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson. The happy couple shared some of their wedding pictures set in a desert background.

Smith and Wilson, both 24 years old, met in college at Stanford University. They have been together since 2019 and just got engaged last summer.

Here are some other photos that the two have posted of each other online.

Smith plays at the club level for Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) but has risen to national fame as a starting forward for the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT). She scored three total goals for the United States as they won the gold medal in women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As for Wilson, he was a third-round pick by Arizona (No. 94 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and caught 47 passes for 548 yards and four TDs this year.

Smith is part of a trio of standout starting forwards for the USWNT along with Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman (sharing the joint nickname of “Triple Espresso”). Swanson is also married to a professional athlete, and Rodman is currently dating another football wide receiver, Trinity Benson, who previously played for the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions, and the Cleveland Browns.