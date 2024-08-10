Dansby Swanson had his own ritual for watching wife Mallory at Olympics

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson’s day job prevented him from traveling to Paris to watch his wife, US soccer standout Mallory Swanson, take part in the Olympics. As a result, he had to resort to his own set of rituals to try to bring the team good luck.

Mallory Swanson scored the lone goal in Team USA’s gold medal win over Brazil on Saturday, and Dansby was watching. He did so alone in a basement, which he had apparently done throughout the entire Olympics.

Dansby Swanson, wearing blue #9 USWNT jersey, said he was screaming & fist pumping after Mallory scored what would be the GWG for the gold medal. He watched game in basement alone as he had all Olympics. “It’s testament to her — how she’s handled every bit of this is amazing.” pic.twitter.com/ElOzYc3Bae — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 10, 2024

“A lot of stress. A lot of joy and excitement,” Swanson said of the game. “It’s definitely a memory and a moment that I’ll never forget. … It’s a testament to how amazing of a woman she is and what an incredible, incredible accomplishment it’s been.”

The Swansons began dating in 2017 and were married in 2022. Dansby has always been a firm supporter of his wife in both her own athletic accomplishments and her contributions to his.

This marked Mallory’s second Olympics, as she was a member of the 2016 team that failed to medal. This marks her first Olympic gold.