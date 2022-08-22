Veteran WR lobbying Aaron Rodgers for shot with Packers

One veteran wideout is running to the end zone for a Hail Mary.

In a tweet last week, Kenny Stills responded to the grievances that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been airing out at training camp. Rodgers has been frustrated with the team’s young receivers and recently had some harsh words for them over their lack of consistency.

Stills, a nine-year NFL veteran, appeared to offer his services to the Packers.

On Monday, Stills posted another tweet tagging Rodgers and asking his own followers to flood Rodgers’ mentions.

The 29-year-old Stills remains unsigned after catching just six passes last season in 13 games for the New Orleans Saints. He had his best production though as a member of the Miami Dolphins, recording 164 receptions for 2,566 yards and 24 touchdowns over four years from 2015 to 2018.

Still (no pun intended), there might not be enough room for Stills in Green Bay, not even considering the team’s less-seasoned receivers. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are already riding shotgun, and fellow veterans Sammy Watkins and Travis Fulgham joined the Pack this offseason too. Maybe Stills’ best play is to sell himself as an irritant to this Green Bay rival.