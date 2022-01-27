Vic Fangio a surprise head coach candidate for AFC team

Vic Fangio was fired by the Denver Broncos earlier this month after three seasons with the team, but he may already have a shot at another head coaching job.

Fangio has interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

When the Jaguars private plane was in Denver on Monday, it wasn't there to take Nathaniel Hackett to Jacksonville for an interview; it was there to pick up former Broncos HC Vic Fangio, who has interviewed for Jaguars' HC job, per league sources. Fangio is a candidate for Jaguars — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

The Jaguars appear to have another candidate at the top of their list, but they have yet to make a hire.

Fangio went 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos. He was fired after the team finished 7-10 this year. He had a surprisingly blunt response about Denver’s quarterback situation toward the end of the year, so he might be intrigued by the possibility of working with Trevor Lawrence.

It’s hard to imagine Fangio is at the top of the Jaguars’ list. They are likely just trying to keep all options open.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports