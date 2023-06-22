Alleged victim in Tyreek Hill incident to press charges?

The Miami Police Department has reportedly completed its investigation into an incident involving Tyreek Hill without filing charges, but the star wide receiver may not be out of the woods just yet.

Hill was allegedly involved in a disagreement on Sunday evening with an employee who was working at the Haulover Marina in Miami. The disagreement supposedly ended with the Dolphins star hitting the other man. Police were seen at the marina on Monday and later confirmed Hill was under investigation for a possible assault/battery, though no details were disclosed.

A report on Wednesday claimed the investigation is complete, with police telling the alleged victim he will have to go through the state attorney’s office if he wants to pursue criminal charges. According to a Miami-Dade Police report that was obtained by Monica Galarza of NBC 6 in South Florida, the alleged victim indicated that he planned to pursue charges.

The police report, which does not mention Hill or the other man by name, has a section that asks “will the victim prefer charges?” The word “YES” was typed in that section.

Hill has been accused of slapping the alleged victim on the back of the head. Some new details about the incident emerged on Wednesday.

Hill had a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first season with the Dolphins last year. The NFL can, and likely will, investigate the incident even if no charges are filed. Hill is still subject to disciplinary action depending on what the league finds.