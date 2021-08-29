Video: 49ers announcers had laughs over Ha Ha Clinton Dix’s interception

The announcers for Sunday’s preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers had some fun when Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made an interception.

Clinton-Dix intercepted a pass from Nathan Peterman in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. As Clinton-Dix was returning the interception, announcers Greg Papa and Tim Ryan got their laughs off over Ha Ha’s name. Take a listen.

49ers announcers lost their minds when Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made the INT Sound UP @haha_cd6 @49ers (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/fAvDMnjMNx — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 29, 2021

If you’re wondering why the announcers would go so wild over Clinton-Dix’s interception, it’s because he’s new with the team. Clinton-Dix only signed with the 49ers on Aug. 11.

Clinton-Dix is looking to make an NFL roster after not playing last season. He was cut by the Cowboys and did not see any NFL game action for the first time since 2014. Even if he doesn’t make the roster, at least he provided some laughs.