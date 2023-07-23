 Skip to main content
Video of Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson training camp play goes viral

July 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Rodgers looking on with the sun in his eyes

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Training camp is just beginning across the NFL, and the New York Jets have already given fans a preview of how Aaron Rodgers might be able to transform their offense.

A fan who was in attendance at the Jets’ practice on Sunday took a video of Rodgers scrambling to escape pressure before finding wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone. Rodgers, of course, was wearing a red non-contact jersey, and Wilson’s catch was the real highlight.

The clip, which you can see below, quickly went viral.

The Jets later shared a different angle of the play:

Jets fans are right to be excited about a play like that, even if it is only July. Rodgers is a wizard when it comes to throwing on the move and keeping plays alive. Even at 39, he is a massive upgrade over anything the Jets have had at quarterback in well over a decade.

Rodgers recently shared his thoughts on the high expectations surrounding the Jets. Those feelings will probably become more pronounced throughout training camp and the preseason.

