Video of Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson training camp play goes viral

Training camp is just beginning across the NFL, and the New York Jets have already given fans a preview of how Aaron Rodgers might be able to transform their offense.

A fan who was in attendance at the Jets’ practice on Sunday took a video of Rodgers scrambling to escape pressure before finding wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone. Rodgers, of course, was wearing a red non-contact jersey, and Wilson’s catch was the real highlight.

The clip, which you can see below, quickly went viral.

The Jets later shared a different angle of the play:

#JetsTwitter wanted the video. We got the video.@GarrettWilson_V with the CRAZY TD. pic.twitter.com/qTMQAYDn0z — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 23, 2023

Jets fans are right to be excited about a play like that, even if it is only July. Rodgers is a wizard when it comes to throwing on the move and keeping plays alive. Even at 39, he is a massive upgrade over anything the Jets have had at quarterback in well over a decade.

Rodgers recently shared his thoughts on the high expectations surrounding the Jets. Those feelings will probably become more pronounced throughout training camp and the preseason.