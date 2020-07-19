pixel 1
header
Sunday, July 19, 2020

Video: Bill Belichick films Subway commercial

July 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick and Happy Gilmore will have something in common before very long.

Belichick apparently is becoming a spokesperson for Subway. He recently was spotted in Branford, Conn. filming a commercial for the sandwich chain.

According to the New Haven Register, the New England Patriots head coach drew a sizable crowd while filming the commercial, no surprise.

Belichick has the image of a mostly no-nonsense coach, which has helped him win six Super Bowls as a head coach and eight overall. That image has led to some criticism from opponents. That’s why seeing Belichick possibly loosened up in a commercial would truly be something. Maybe without Tom Brady around, he feels like he’s ready to take up the spotlight.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus