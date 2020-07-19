Video: Bill Belichick films Subway commercial

Bill Belichick and Happy Gilmore will have something in common before very long.

Belichick apparently is becoming a spokesperson for Subway. He recently was spotted in Branford, Conn. filming a commercial for the sandwich chain.

Thanks to all @WTNH TMZ like sports reporters (my kids friends w/phones) on the ground! @MarkusIndeck catching Bill Belichick taking on a @SUBWAY footlong during a commercial shoot in Branford today! Not sure how many takes! pic.twitter.com/4iBnjDuuDu — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

Bill Belichick spending a good part of the day on the Branford Green! The @Patriots head coach & 8-time Super Bowl champ filming a spot for @SUBWAY. More tonight on @WTNH at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/DCqyUshcbp — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

According to the New Haven Register, the New England Patriots head coach drew a sizable crowd while filming the commercial, no surprise.

Belichick has the image of a mostly no-nonsense coach, which has helped him win six Super Bowls as a head coach and eight overall. That image has led to some criticism from opponents. That’s why seeing Belichick possibly loosened up in a commercial would truly be something. Maybe without Tom Brady around, he feels like he’s ready to take up the spotlight.