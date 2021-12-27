 Skip to main content
Video: Fan dressed as Santa escorted out of Cowboys game

December 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

A Cowboys fan is escorted out of the game

The Dallas Cowboys annihilated Washington on Sunday night, but one particularly festive fan missed a good portion of the action.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News witnessed a fan dressed in a blue Santa suit getting escorted out of AT&T Stadium midway through the Cowboys’ dominant performance. The man seemed to keep the Christmas spirit alive as two security guards walked him out.

The good news for that fan is he didn’t miss a close game. Dallas was up 42-7 before halftime, so there was no chance of a comeback. The Cowboys won 56-14. That’s probably why a Washington player threw a swing at one of his own teammates early in the game (video here).

Blue Santa might find himself on the naughty list heading into Christmas 2022.

