Video: Fan dressed as Santa escorted out of Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys annihilated Washington on Sunday night, but one particularly festive fan missed a good portion of the action.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News witnessed a fan dressed in a blue Santa suit getting escorted out of AT&T Stadium midway through the Cowboys’ dominant performance. The man seemed to keep the Christmas spirit alive as two security guards walked him out.

A man in a Santa suit has been escorted from his seat at AT&T Stadium following a skirmish. Christmas is officially over. pic.twitter.com/Cw7hVz3gDf — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 27, 2021

The good news for that fan is he didn’t miss a close game. Dallas was up 42-7 before halftime, so there was no chance of a comeback. The Cowboys won 56-14. That’s probably why a Washington player threw a swing at one of his own teammates early in the game (video here).

Blue Santa might find himself on the naughty list heading into Christmas 2022.