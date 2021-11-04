Video shows Henry Ruggs crying after deadly crash

Henry Ruggs has been charged with two felonies after he was responsible for the death of a woman in a car crash in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning. Remarkably, the former Raiders wide receiver suffered only minor injuries. A new video shows how distraught Ruggs was following the accident.

TMZ obtained a video on Thursday that showed Ruggs sitting near a curb immediately after slamming his Corvette into the back of another vehicle. He was being consoled by his girlfriend Kiara Washington, who was concerned that Ruggs appeared to be drifting in and out of consciousness.

Ruggs cursed at one point and shouted “stop yelling!” He could also be heard sobbing as the Toyota Rav4 he collided with was engulfed in flames nearby. You can see the video here.

Washington reportedly suffered serious injuries in the crash. Ruggs was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital hours later. The driver of the other car, 23-year-old Tina Tintor, was killed along with her dog.

Ruggs was traveling 156 mph seconds before the crash, according to police. His blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Some of the details surrounding the accident were truly surreal.

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. He could also have a charge added for being illegally in possession of a firearm. Ruggs is facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

