 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 3, 2021

Video: Jourdan Lewis flagged for brutal headbutt on Kaden Smith

January 3, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jourdan Lewis headbutt

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis was penalized early in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants for an egregious cheap shot, and he was fortunate to not be ejected.

Lewis was apparently bothered by something Giants tight end Kaden Smith did or said to him, so he decided to headbutt Smith and scamper away. An official saw the whole thing and threw a flag for unnecessary roughness. Here’s the video:

Smith could have easily been ejected for that stunt, and he will almost certainly be fined for it. We’ve seen NFL players tossed from games for a lot less this season.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus