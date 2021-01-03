Video: Jourdan Lewis flagged for brutal headbutt on Kaden Smith

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis was penalized early in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants for an egregious cheap shot, and he was fortunate to not be ejected.

Lewis was apparently bothered by something Giants tight end Kaden Smith did or said to him, so he decided to headbutt Smith and scamper away. An official saw the whole thing and threw a flag for unnecessary roughness. Here’s the video:

wtf are you doing Jourdan Lewis #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/BABaLtuLzT — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) January 3, 2021

Smith could have easily been ejected for that stunt, and he will almost certainly be fined for it. We’ve seen NFL players tossed from games for a lot less this season.