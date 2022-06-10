 Skip to main content
Video of Justin Fields taking batting practice at Wrigley Field goes viral

June 10, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Justin Fields in a practice uniform

May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray is not the only NFC quarterback who can hold his own on the baseball diamond as well.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields and some of his teammates took batting practice at Wrigley Field on Thursday during an off-day for the Chicago Cubs. It was Fields who was the undisputed star of the session, casually sending some baseballs to Pluto with a sweet-looking swing.

Here is the video, which was posted on the Bears’ official Instagram Story.

Check out a couple other angles of Fields’ cannon blasts.

The 23-year-old Fields actually played baseball when he was in high school in Georgia. He played both shortstop and second base for the varsity team.

Fields’ baseball skills clearly have not left him either. In fact, this is just the latest instance of Fields displaying his 100 percent pure athleticism.

