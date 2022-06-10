Video of Justin Fields taking batting practice at Wrigley Field goes viral

Kyler Murray is not the only NFC quarterback who can hold his own on the baseball diamond as well.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields and some of his teammates took batting practice at Wrigley Field on Thursday during an off-day for the Chicago Cubs. It was Fields who was the undisputed star of the session, casually sending some baseballs to Pluto with a sweet-looking swing.

Here is the video, which was posted on the Bears’ official Instagram Story.

It’s a sad day when my QB Justin Fields has more power than Grandal and Moncada wtf😩🥴 pic.twitter.com/V28jQ8lsJb — KingMac74 (@Mac74King) June 10, 2022

Check out a couple other angles of Fields’ cannon blasts.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields casually destroyed this baseball at Wrigley pic.twitter.com/EzS0B2Jtqo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 9, 2022

The Cubs and Sox should try to sign Justin Fields 😮 (via @kfishbain and @NsimbaWebster/IG) pic.twitter.com/dL8P8GBAh8 — Stadium (@Stadium) June 9, 2022

The 23-year-old Fields actually played baseball when he was in high school in Georgia. He played both shortstop and second base for the varsity team.

Fields’ baseball skills clearly have not left him either. In fact, this is just the latest instance of Fields displaying his 100 percent pure athleticism.