Video: Justin Simmons paid tribute to Demaryius Thomas after INT

Demaryius Thomas was on the minds of Denver Broncos players during their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and Justin Simmons found a great way to pay tribute to his former teammate after making an outstanding play.

Simmons made a diving catch to intercept a Jared Goff pass in the third quarter. He immediately sprang to his feet and ran over to the No. 88 logo that was painted on the Broncos’ field and placed the ball on it. Simmons was joined by some of his teammates, as you can see below:

Simmons and Thomas were teammates with the Broncos from 2016-2018.

Thomas, who was 33, died unexpectedly on Thursday. His family said he had been suffering from seizures. There were several nice tributes for Thomas in Denver on Sunday, one of which took place on the Broncos’ first offensive play of the game.