Video shows play where Kenneth Gainwell suffered concussion

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell was knocked out of the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday due to a concussion.

Gainwell was trying to block two Commanders defenders as the Eagles returned the opening kickoff of the second half leading 27-15. His head bumped into Colson Yankoff, and he went down with an injury.

The big shot that Kenneth Gainwell took on the opening kickoff #WASvsPHI 🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/bfcYeQtnzY — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) January 26, 2025

The Eagles said that Gainwell was being evaluated for a concussion after that play. Not long afterwards, they said that Gainwell was out due to his concussion.

The Eagles went on to win the game 55-23. Philly will have an extra week of rest for Gainwell to recover from his concussion before the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 9.