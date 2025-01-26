 Skip to main content
Video shows play where Kenneth Gainwell suffered concussion

January 26, 2025
by Larry Brown
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell was knocked out of the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday due to a concussion.

Gainwell was trying to block two Commanders defenders as the Eagles returned the opening kickoff of the second half leading 27-15. His head bumped into Colson Yankoff, and he went down with an injury.

The Eagles said that Gainwell was being evaluated for a concussion after that play. Not long afterwards, they said that Gainwell was out due to his concussion.

The Eagles went on to win the game 55-23. Philly will have an extra week of rest for Gainwell to recover from his concussion before the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 9.