Video: Mack Brown pulls Antonio Brown in locker room after North Carolina win

There is officially a new “MBC” — Mack Brown of Carolina.

North Carolina won their road opener against nearby Appalachian State on Saturday in a 63-61 nailbiter. The dramatic back-and-forth went all the way down the final possession before the Tar Heels emerged victorious.

After the game, Brown, North Carolina’s head coach, celebrated the escape by getting his groove on in the locker room. Specifically, Brown took a page out of the book of notorious former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

Check it out.

Mack Brown. Is. Baaaack. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cRXtxlohUf — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 3, 2022

The 71-year-old Mack was doing (at least a version of) the viral dance that Antonio did during a set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. Antonio, who is now focusing on a rap career, debuted the unique dance in July (much to the delight of Internet meme enthusiasts everywhere).

North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the year with the win over Appalachian State. Their head coach also now joins the ranks of the well-known sports figures to spoof AB’s T-Rex arms dance.