Video: Mack Brown pulls Antonio Brown in locker room after North Carolina win

September 3, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Mack Brown giving a press conference

Jul 21, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Mack Brown talks to the media during the second day of ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There is officially a new “MBC” — Mack Brown of Carolina.

North Carolina won their road opener against nearby Appalachian State on Saturday in a 63-61 nailbiter. The dramatic back-and-forth went all the way down the final possession before the Tar Heels emerged victorious.

After the game, Brown, North Carolina’s head coach, celebrated the escape by getting his groove on in the locker room. Specifically, Brown took a page out of the book of notorious former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

Check it out.

The 71-year-old Mack was doing (at least a version of) the viral dance that Antonio did during a set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. Antonio, who is now focusing on a rap career, debuted the unique dance in July (much to the delight of Internet meme enthusiasts everywhere).

North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the year with the win over Appalachian State. Their head coach also now joins the ranks of the well-known sports figures to spoof AB’s T-Rex arms dance.

