Video: Marlon Humphrey had no clue how close he was to interception

September 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Marlon Humphrey was all over the field during Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. Most people would agree that his performance was solid overall, but it could have been even better if he realized how close he was to intercepting a pass.

Humphrey made a nice play to break up a pass intended for Raiders tight end Darren Waller in the first quarter. He immediately popped up to celebrate and didn’t realize that the ball never hit the ground. Check it out:

It’s unclear if Humphrey would have been able to corral the ball, but he definitely didn’t realize how close he was. He probably thought the ball hit the ground after both he and Waller went to the turf, which is understandable.

The Ravens wound up losing in overtime, so it’s hard to say if that Humphrey play would have made a difference.

