Video: Marlon Humphrey gets creative with his training method

Without access to team facilities or other gyms, many athletes have been getting creative in their training methods. Marlon Humphrey certainly did.

The Baltimore Ravens cornerback shared a video on Twitter of a workout he says he and his brothers did on Monday morning. The video showed them running up a gravel hill in what appears to be a quarry.

Creative Workout with my brothers this morning lol pic.twitter.com/Y5eBooAkzI — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 26, 2020

That is one heck of a workout, and definitely not easy. We also would not advise you try it out as it seems somewhat hazardous.

The 23-year-old cornerback was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2017 out of Alabama. He had 65 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defended last year and was named All-Pro.