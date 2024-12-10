Video: Micah Parsons pulls unsportsmanlike move after Cowboys’ loss to Bengals

Micah Parsons was furious after his Dallas Cowboys lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Monday night, and he did something unsportsmanlike.

The Cowboys’ defense had forced Cincinnati into a 4th-and-27 with two minutes left and should have had good field position after blocking the Bengals’ punt. Unfortunately, cornerback Amani Oruwariye made a huge mistake and touched the blocked punt and muffed it, allowing the Bengals to recover. Cincinnati ended up throwing a touchdown pass to take the lead and win the game.

Parsons could not believe what had happened.

Micah Parsons literally can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/hRSIaeFRlp — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 10, 2024

Parsons was so upset that he walked off the field angrily and headed to the locker room before time had officially expired.

Micah Parsons left the field before time expired at the end of Bengals-Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/UoIOsHTz46 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2024

Parsons’ frustration is understandable, but he still could have stuck around until the end to shake hands.

The Cowboys defensive leader expressed a sentiment after the game that his team is cursed.

“It seems like we’re playing a dude that’s not there,” Parsons lamented.

The Cowboys’ defense seemed to have done enough to win the game, but they till lost. That dropped them to 5-8 and made Parsons extremely frustrated, to the point that he walked off the field early.